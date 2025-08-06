NRG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.68 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $6.74 billion in the period.

NRG expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.75 to $7.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.