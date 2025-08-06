Novo Nordisk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.03 billion.…

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.03 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.69 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.79 billion.

