Novavax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $106.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 62 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $239.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118 million.

