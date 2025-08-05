Novanta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.5 million in…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $241 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Novanta expects its per-share earnings to range from 78 cents to 85 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $244 million to $247 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Novanta expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.22 to $3.36 per share, with revenue ranging from $970 million to $985 million.

