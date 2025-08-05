Northwest Natural: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.5…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $236.2 million in the period.

Northwest Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.