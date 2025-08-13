North American Construction: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $231.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.2 million.

