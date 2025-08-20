Nordson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $125.8 million.…

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $125.8 million.

The Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $741.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $721 million.

