Noodles & Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2025, 4:29 PM

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $126.4 million in the period.

Noodles & Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $487 million to $495 million.

