NLight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its second quarter.

The Camas, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $61.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $62 million to $67 million.

