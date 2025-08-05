Nine Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $147.3 million in the period.

