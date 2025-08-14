Nice: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $187.4 million.…

The Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had profit of $2.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $726.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $713.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Nice expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.12 to $3.22.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.33 to $12.53 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICE

