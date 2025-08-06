Niagen Bioscience: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NAGE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.6 million in its second quarter.
The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.
The natural products company posted revenue of $31.1 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAGE
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.