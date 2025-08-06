Niagen Bioscience: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NAGE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.6 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NAGE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.6 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The natural products company posted revenue of $31.1 million in the period.

