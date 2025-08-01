NextDecade: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.9 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.9 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 23 cents per share.

