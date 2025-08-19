Newsmax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Newsmax Inc. (NMAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $75.2…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Newsmax Inc. (NMAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $75.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents.

The media outlet known for its conservative following and views posted revenue of $46.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NMAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NMAX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.