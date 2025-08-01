Newell Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $46 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $46 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 19 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 66 cents to 70 cents per share.

