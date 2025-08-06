New York Times: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported net income of $82.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $685.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.