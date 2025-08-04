New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Monday reported a loss of $15.1…

WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Monday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Wall, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $298.9 million in the period.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.30 per share.

