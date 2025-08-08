New England Realty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) on Friday reported earnings of $4.2…

ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) on Friday reported earnings of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

The Allston, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $35.59 per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period.

