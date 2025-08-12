NeuroPace Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.7…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.3 million.

