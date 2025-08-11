Neurogene: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Neurogene Inc. (NGNE) on Monday reported a loss of $22 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Neurogene Inc. (NGNE) on Monday reported a loss of $22 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.05.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.15 per share.

