NeueHealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — DORAL, Fla. (AP) — NeueHealth, Inc. (NEUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its second quarter.

The Doral, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.62 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.68 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $209.1 million in the period.

