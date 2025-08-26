NCino: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $148.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 21 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $146 million to $148 million for the fiscal third quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 77 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $585 million to $589 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCNO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.