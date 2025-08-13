Nayax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.7 million.…

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $95.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.8 million.

