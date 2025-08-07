Natural Grocers: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported earnings of…

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share.

The retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements posted revenue of $328.7 million in the period.

