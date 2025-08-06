National Vision: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.7 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $486.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $468.1 million.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of 62 cents to 70 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion.

