National CineMedia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The theater advertising company posted revenue of $51.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, National CineMedia said it expects revenue in the range of $62 million to $67 million.

