National Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.3 million…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Blacksburg, Virginia, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKSH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.