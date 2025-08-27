National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported net income of $775.1 million in…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported net income of $775.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.95 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $5.61 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.51 billion, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTIOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTIOF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.