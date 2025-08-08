Nathan’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) on Friday reported net income of $8.9 million…

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) on Friday reported net income of $8.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jericho, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.16.

The hot dog chain posted revenue of $47 million in the period.

