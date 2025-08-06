Nacco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.3 million in its second…

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The small appliance maker posted revenue of $68.2 million in the period.

