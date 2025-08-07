N-able: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services posted revenue of $131.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, N-able said it expects revenue in the range of $127 million to $128 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $530 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NABL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NABL

