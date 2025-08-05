Myriad: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $330.5 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of $3.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $213.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.9 million.

Myriad expects full-year results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $818 million to $828 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYGN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.