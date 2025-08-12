Live Radio
Home » Latest News » MV Oil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2025, 5:21 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MV Oil Trust (MVO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period.

