Murphy Oil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $22.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $695.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $638.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUR

