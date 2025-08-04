MUFG: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Monday reported net income of $3.78 billion…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Monday reported net income of $3.78 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, were 32 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $22.52 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.52 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

