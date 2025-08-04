Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $52.5 million.…

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $380.3 million in the period.

Mueller Water Products expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MWA

