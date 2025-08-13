MSG Entertainment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The live entertainment company posted revenue of $154.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.4 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $942.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.