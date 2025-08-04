MSA Safety: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of…

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $62.8 million.

The Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The maker of safety products posted revenue of $474.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $446 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.