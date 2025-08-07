Motorola: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $513 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.36 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.82 to $3.87.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.88 to $14.98 per share, with revenue expected to be $11.4 billion.

