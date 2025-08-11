Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported net income of…

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported net income of $3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Torrance, California-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $188.4 million in the period.

Motorcar Parts expects full-year revenue in the range of $800 million to $820 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPAA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.