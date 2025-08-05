Mosaic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $410.7 million. On…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $410.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOS

