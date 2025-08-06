Montrose Environmental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Wednesday reported…

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.4 million.

The North Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $234.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.6 million.

Montrose Environmental expects full-year revenue in the range of $795 million to $835 million.

