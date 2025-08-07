Monte Rosa Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.6 million.
