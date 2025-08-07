Monster Beverage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $488.8 million.…

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $488.8 million.

The Corona, California-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The energy drink maker posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.