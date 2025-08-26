MongoDB: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47 million in…

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $591.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $551 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from 76 cents to 79 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $587 million to $592 million for the fiscal third quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.64 to $3.73 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDB

