Monday.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.6 million.

The Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $299 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $293.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Monday.com said it expects revenue in the range of $311 million to $313 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion.

