Molson Coors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $428.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Golden, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $2.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.2 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.

