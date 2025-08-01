Moderna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Friday reported a loss of $825 million in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Friday reported a loss of $825 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.99 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $142 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.2 million.

Moderna expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $2.2 billion.

