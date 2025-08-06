MKS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $62 million.…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $62 million.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.77 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $973 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $930.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MKS expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.51 to $2.09.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $920 million to $1 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKSI

