Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.4 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $45.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Mitek Systems said it expects revenue in the range of $39 million to $42 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $174 million to $177 million.

